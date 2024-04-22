Country concert celebrates Fort McLeod 150th anniversary

Celebrating 150 years, Fort McLeod is welcoming residents and visitors to join in a weeklong party, kicking off on June 24.

The town, less than two hours south of Calgary, is marking the occasion with a country concert on June 29.

"This country concert promises to be a highlight of our week-long festivities, bringing together the community for a night of music and celebration,” said Mackenzie Hengerer, Fort Macleod 150th celebration committee member.

The Washboard Union, three-time CCMA Group of the Year and five-time CCMA Roots Artist/Album of the Year, is headlining.

Joining them onstage will be Raquel Cole, labeled by American Songwriter Magazine as "a dynamite vocalist, songwriter, and guitar slinger to boot.”

Winner of the 2016 CCMA Discovery Award, Eric Ethridge, and rising star Kalsey Kulyk will also be performing.

"We are thrilled to host this incredible lineup of artists as part of Fort Macleod's 150th Birthday Celebration," said Hengerer.

Ticket sales open Monday for residents and on May 3 for everyone else.

Entry is free for children under 10, and $20 for ages 10 and up.

Along with the concert, the town is hosting a variety of festivities between June 24 and July 1.