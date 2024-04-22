Court hearing held for former Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with sexual assault

CALGARY
    A court hearing for Alexa Suitor, a former volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association, was held on Monday.

    The lawyer for Alexa Suitor appeared at the Alberta Provincial Court in Didsbury on Monday morning.

    On April 8, the 32-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

    Parents in the community told CTV News all the victims were all under 16 years old at the time of the offences, which allegedly took place at a New Year's Eve party.

    One accused Suitor of taking "their innocence away."

    An emailed statement from the association said Suitor was a volunteer who was not directly involved with the players.

    It said she did serve in an executive role, but has since been removed from that position pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

    During Monday's hearing the defence requested disclosure from the Crown.

    Suitor's case was adjourned until May 27.

    Correction

    The original photo on this story has been removed as it was not the woman charged in the case. CTV News regrets the error.

