The Alberta Court of Appeal has overturned a decision by a Calgary judge to stay charges against accused Calgary gang leader Nick Chan.

Chan was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and directing a criminal organization in the death of Kevin Anaya, who was gunned down on August 9, 2008.

In April, a Calgary judge stayed three charges against Chan ruling that the case took too long to go to trial.

The decision was appealed by the Crown and on Tuesday, the court agreed with the appellant and ordered a new trial in Court of Queen’s Bench.

Chan has been directed to turn himself in to the Calgary Remand Centre within 24 hours or a warrant will be issued for his arrest.