Coutts murder-conspiracy trial continues with more testimony from undercover officer
A female undercover officer is set to continue her testimony at a trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiring to murder police officers at the blockade.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The blockade was held to protest COVID-19 rules and paralyzed traffic at the Canada-U.S. border in southern Alberta for two weeks in early 2022.
The woman has testified she and a number of colleagues were able to infiltrate the blockade for a week in February posing as supporters.
She says Olienick confided in her he had sold his home and vehicles to be part of what he called the "revolution."
She says he told her they had stockpiled hundreds of guns and that if Mounties tried to take action against them, force would be met with greater force.
Olienick and Carbert were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in the area.
They are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
Wreck of Ernest Shackleton's last ship, Quest, found in the depths off Labrador
A crew led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society has found the long-sought wreck of the Quest, the final expedition ship that belonged to famed Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.
Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
Why stop watching so much TV? It affects how you age, new study says
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX on Tuesday morning.
Hezbollah fires scores of rockets at northern Israel as Gaza ceasefire talks hang in the balance
Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a massive barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday to avenge the killing of a top commander, further escalating regional tensions as the fate of an internationally-backed plan for a ceasefire in Gaza hung in the balance.
Hotdog eating champion can't compete for Mustard Belt due to veggie dog deal
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut, the reigning champion of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hotdog eating contest, will not participate in this year's event after signing a deal with a rival brand, organizers said Tuesday.
Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Fame selection and the NBA logo, dies at 86
Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and windy. Sun returns Thursday
Back to some cooler temperatures for the Edmonton area today.
-
4 accused of in Camrose theft case involving millions in farming, construction equipment
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
-
Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but didn't receive additional discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
Lethbridge
-
Warmer-than-average summer expected for southern Alberta: ECCC
Summer is just about in full swing with temperatures set to reach more than 20 C over the next few days, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says things may only get hotter from here.
-
Undercover officers testify at murder-conspiracy trial around Coutts, Alta. blockade
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
-
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Vancouver
-
It'll be a warmer-than-normal summer everywhere in Canada—except coastal B.C.: ECCC
This summer is shaping up to be warmer than average across the country, Environment and Climate Change Canada says. Except one region is an outlier—coastal British Columbia.
-
B.C. murder trial hears audio of innocent teen being fatally shot, emotional testimony from mother
The audio from the final moments of 15-year-old Alfred Wong’s life were played for a jury at the murder trial of his accused killer in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.
-
Surrey mayor waves white flag in long battle over city policing
Admitting she’s not happy about it and calling it an “NDP imposed” transition, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke nevertheless announced she is giving up her long battle to keep the RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Vancouver Island group release playbook of proposed solutions to health-care crisis
It’s called the Community Healthcare System Support Playbook and it has been two years in the making.
-
It'll be a warmer-than-normal summer everywhere in Canada—except coastal B.C.: ECCC
This summer is shaping up to be warmer than average across the country, Environment and Climate Change Canada says. Except one region is an outlier—coastal British Columbia.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
'Very nice distraction': Canada's smallest Oilers fan inspires hope in Saskatchewan
As the Stanley Cup final heads into Game 3 on Thursday, there’s one Oilers fan here in Saskatchewan who is most likely the smallest, and sickest — but he’s sending positive winning vibes.
-
Sask. ambulance service asks 'cellphone savers' to curb drive-by calls
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
Regina
-
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX on Tuesday morning.
-
Summer forecast for prairies includes warmer than usual conditions: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan and the other prairie provinces will see warmer than usual conditions over the summer months, according to a seasonal outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Arrest made after boy, 15, stabbed during brawl near Toronto school: police
Police say a young person has been arrested in connection with a large brawl near a school in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood that left a teenage boy with stab wounds on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged child luring
A suspect is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child luring and Toronto police say they are concerned there could be further victims.
-
The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets in Ontario under new agreement
As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.
Montreal
-
Coroner recommends more resources for domestic violence victims after 2019 Montreal murder-suicide
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
-
Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP member charged with trying to meet minor for sexual offences: police
A New Brunswick RCMP member has been charged after allegedly making an arrangement for the purpose of “facilitating sexual offences” with a person whom he believed to be under 16-years-old.
-
N.S. housing complex receives second round of eviction notices
Tenants from a housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S., have received an eviction notice saying a few of the buildings will be demolished as part of the second phase of redevelopment in the area.
-
Wreck of Ernest Shackleton's last ship, Quest, found in the depths off Labrador
A crew led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society has found the long-sought wreck of the Quest, the final expedition ship that belonged to famed Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.
Winnipeg
-
Missing woman’s remains possibly found: RCMP
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.
-
Manitoba government moving forward with landfill search for remains of two Indigenous women
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
-
Horses removed from Manitoba rescue by province
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LiveNation to open live music venue at former Chapters building
The National Capital Commission has confirmed it signed an offer to lease the former Chapters building on Rideau Street to LiveNation to create a live music and entertainment venue in the downtown core.
-
'It's an insult': Mayor wants to put an end to Ottawa's nickname 'the town that fun forgot'
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe no longer wants to hear that Ottawa is the "town that fun forgot." The late Macleans Magazine columnist Allan Fotheringham first dubbed Ottawa "the town that fun forgot" in an article in the 1970s.
-
Ottawa city councillor eyeing 'rat birth control' to cut down on rodent infestations
As construction across Ottawa stirs up rats, sending them into residential neighbourhoods, one city councillor is looking at a contraceptive product that could cut down on rat populations.
Northern Ontario
-
The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets in Ontario under new agreement
As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.
-
'Explosion of glass': Ont. family shocked after door of front-loading washing machine suddenly shatters
An Ontario woman was shocked to find glass strewn across her laundry room floor after the door of her front-loading washing machine suddenly exploded earlier this month.
-
Greater Sudbury communities create coalition to address fire service concerns
A coalition has been formed by residents in the Greater Sudbury communities of Skead and Beaver Lake to raise awareness about their concerns for fire services.
Barrie
-
'Person in distress' at Barrie marina
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
-
Fiery crash in Ramara Township closes Highway 12
Three people sent to hospital after fiery crash on McNeil Street in Ramara Twp.
-
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri assault case granted bail
One of the men accused in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has been granted bail.
Kitchener
-
Waitlist worry at University of Guelph: What the school has to say about rising enrollment
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
-
Bat tests positive for rabies in Stratford
A person in Stratford is undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment after they were bitten by a rabid bat.
London
-
The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets in Ontario under new agreement
As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.
-
Police now deem man's death in Byron as non-suspicious
London police now say a man's death Tuesday morning in Byron is non-suspicious.
-
GBPH issues warning after spike of overdoses and meth contaminated with opioids
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is warning drug users after the area saw 15 overdoses during the past 10 days, including one fatality.
Windsor
-
Firefighters put out blaze on Ouellette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Ouellette Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
Two downtown Windsor staples to relocate, citing soaring rents
Windsor’s downtown will lose two nightlife staples later this year, as Phog Lounge and Craft Heads Brewing Company both look to relocate.
-
Recognize these alleged thieves? Police want to identify them
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify six suspects in five separate theft incidents.