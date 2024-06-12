CALGARY
Calgary

    • Coutts murder-conspiracy trial continues with more testimony from undercover officer

    Demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Jan. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Jan. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    A female undercover officer is set to continue her testimony at a trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

    Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiring to murder police officers at the blockade.

    The blockade was held to protest COVID-19 rules and paralyzed traffic at the Canada-U.S. border in southern Alberta for two weeks in early 2022.

    The woman has testified she and a number of colleagues were able to infiltrate the blockade for a week in February posing as supporters.

    She says Olienick confided in her he had sold his home and vehicles to be part of what he called the "revolution."

    She says he told her they had stockpiled hundreds of guns and that if Mounties tried to take action against them, force would be met with greater force.

    Olienick and Carbert were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in the area.

    They are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80

    Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News