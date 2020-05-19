COVID-19 cases in Calgary
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 2:03PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:57AM MDT
CALGARY -- The number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases in the City of Calgary as well as the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus as of May 20, 2020.
Alberta Health Services divides Calgary into 16 zones and there has been disparity in the prevalence of cases of the novel coronavirus throughout the city.
Breakdown of COVID-19 cases within the 16 zones in the month of May.