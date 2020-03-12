CALGARY -- The Calgary Roughnecks' slate of upcoming games, including Friday night's St. Patrick's Day Party, have been cancelled after the league suspended its season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday morning, the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the season had been suspended until further notice.

"The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19," said league officials in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined."

The NLL's decision to suspend play follows similar decisions by the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer.