COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lethbridge Correctional Centre

CALGARY -

An outbreak was declared at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre on Friday after three inmates and four correctional staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say isolation and monitoring of the positive cases is ongoing.

Being on outbreak status means all inmate units are isolated and movement between units is suspended, along with transfers and admissions in or out of the facility.

"Infection prevention and control measures are in place including enhanced cleaning and PPE protection," read a statement from Alberta Health Services.

"Staff undergo COVID-19 symptom screening prior to each shift. Inmates are monitored and assessed at minimum, twice daily by AHS staff."

Those affected are reporting mild symptoms or no symptoms.

"Continuous health teaching and mental health supports are provided for both staff and inmates," read the statement.

"Government of Alberta Correctional Services and AHS are working closely to protect the health and safety of all inmates and staff at the site. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines continue to be offered to all inmates who are not yet fully immunized."