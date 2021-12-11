COVID-19 outbreak expands at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre

Thirteen people, including one health care worker, are sick with COVID-19 as a result of an outbreak at the Peter Lougheed Centre in northeast Calgary, Alberta Health Services says.

AHS officials provided updated details on the outbreak on its website Friday afternoon, which has grown by five cases since Dec. 7.

The active cases involve 12 patients and one health care worker and are spread across two units at the hospital.

The latest outbreak was declared on Dec. 8.

"Outbreak control measures have been implemented on each of the affected units. Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms," AHS said in a statement.

"All at-risk patients on each unit have been tested. Contact tracing for patients and healthcare workers potentially exposed to these individuals is ongoing."

AHS adds an outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre ended on Dec. 10.

One patient was involved in that outbreak, officials said.

There are also active outbreaks at eight other acute care centres in Alberta, spread across the North, Edmonton and Central Zones, AHS says.

There are no active outbreaks at any hospitals or care centres in the South Zone at this time.

AHS reminds Albertans that precautions against infection are still in place.

"Designated family/support persons and visitors entering AHS facilities are instructed to follow all appropriate measures. Visitation restrictions are in place to minimize risk of transmission to and from outside of the hospital.

"If you are feeling unwell, please do not visit friends and loved ones in hospital at this time."