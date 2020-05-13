BANFF, ALTA. -- While the Alberta government is moving ahead with relaunch plans in May, but Banff and area says it will be at least June before any visitors are allowed to go there.

Banff and Lake Louise Tourism (BLLT), along with Parks Canada, the town of Banff and the Banff and Lake Louise Hospitality Association, say they are working hard to be prepared for visitors.

However, instead of being open in May, the organizations are looking to next month before they open their doors again.

That includes anyone planning some May long weekend trips into the mountains.

"Changes to the service offer in Banff National Park as a result of COVID-19 remain in effect until further notice. Facilities are closed and camping, group activities and events are suspended until at least May 31, 2020 as are visitor services and vehicle access to many of the secondary roads and trailhead parking lots. Services within the town of Banff are very limited," BLLT wrote in a release.

President Leslie Bruce says they need more time to work together as a community before visitors are allowed back.

"We want to protect this special place in the Rockies and that means reopening when we can ensure our community and visitors can be kept as safe as possible."

The town of Banff remains under a state of local emergency, which was enacted on March 17.

Karen Sorenson, Banff's mayor, says the community is also looking at a reopening date no earlier than June.

"We are aiming for next month to start to welcome visitors again, but we need this time to prepare appropriately."