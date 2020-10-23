CALGARY -- Jasper Park Lodge is doing a deep clean of the entire hotel and doing "extensive contact tracing" after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say none of the employees who tested positive have been at the hotel for the past seven days or more.

"Alberta Health Services has confirmed that no hotel guests or visitors have been impacted," read a statement from the company.

"Health officials advise that risk of transmission is low for those who have not been in close contact with these individuals."

That is one of six outbreaks announced by the province on Friday.

Two new outbreaks were announced in Calgary, one at Revere Mount Royal Long Term Care Home, where 19 cases are active, and at the Real Canadian Superstore in the 3600 block of Westwinds Drive N.W., which has 11 cases.

Six cases were reported at Abstract Dance Academy in Chestermere, all of which have now recovered, and there are 14 cases at the RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie, which are all active.

And there are 15 active cases at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Lethbridge.

An ongoing outbreak at Foothills hospital in Calgary also saw three more healthcare workers test positive.

The province announced 432 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, which brought the number of active cases in Alberta to 3,651.

Daily and active tallies have set pandemic highs for three and five days straight, respectively.

The bulk of Alberta’s active infections are still in the Edmonton zone with 1,751 cases, but the Calgary zone is closing in on the capital region with 1,307 cases.