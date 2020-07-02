CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service officials confirm the hate crimes unit is leading the investigation into a message that was painted on a garage door in a northeast neighbourhood in June.

The door of an attached garage at a home in Skyview Ranch was vandalized with the words 'KKK for life' on June 19.

According to police, the incident was not reported to police until July 2 and the hate crimes unit is investigating the matter.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or surveillance footage of the incident or offenders is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.