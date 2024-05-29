CALGARY
Calgary

    • Glider pilot killed in southern Alberta crash

    A map shows the location of a fatal glider crash near Diamond Valley, Alta. on May 29, 2024. (CTV News) A map shows the location of a fatal glider crash near Diamond Valley, Alta. on May 29, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    A pilot operating a glider was killed in a crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

    RCMP told CTV News the crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Calgary EMS said the crash site was south of Highway 7 near Diamond Valley, Alta. – between the town and Okotoks.

    EMS confirmed a man, the lone operator of the aircraft, died at the scene.

    A 911 caller told RCMP a pilot tried to eject from the non-powered aircraft but his parachute appeared to not deploy, causing him to fall hundreds of feet.

    The glider then crashed into a field in the area.

    Diamond Valley is located approximately 65 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News