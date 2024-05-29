Glider pilot killed in southern Alberta crash
A pilot operating a glider was killed in a crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
RCMP told CTV News the crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Calgary EMS said the crash site was south of Highway 7 near Diamond Valley, Alta. – between the town and Okotoks.
EMS confirmed a man, the lone operator of the aircraft, died at the scene.
A 911 caller told RCMP a pilot tried to eject from the non-powered aircraft but his parachute appeared to not deploy, causing him to fall hundreds of feet.
The glider then crashed into a field in the area.
Diamond Valley is located approximately 65 kilometres southwest of Calgary.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come…
