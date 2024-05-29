Calgary's historic Eau Claire and Bow River Lumber building moved to permanent location

An important piece of Calgary's history has been moved once again, but now sits at the spot it's expected to stay indefinitely.

The City of Calgary confirms the Eau Claire and Bow River Lumber Co. building was moved from its temporary location at 381 Second Ave. S.W. to its new permanent location of 101 Barclay Parade S.W. on Tuesday.

It's the building's second move in the past few years; in 2021 it was moved from its location in Eau Claire to make way for the areas' redesign.

The City of Calgary prepares to relocate the Eau Claire & Bow River Lumber Company in 2021. The Eau Claire and Bow River Lumber Co. was established in Calgary in 1886.

The company soon grew to become the largest supplier of lumber in the Northwest Territories, and eventually became the parent company of numerous other local industrial firms, including the Calgary Iron Works, the Calgary Milling Co. and the Calgary Water Power Co. Ltd.

The building, which was actually the second office erected by the lumber company, was built in 1903/1904.

"The building has undergone some changes," the city said in a 2021 news release.

"But the building retains its character as a small wood-frame commercial building of the beginning of the century."

"The building has excellent historical significance for being the sole survivor of this important group of companies that involved prominent Calgary businessmen."

The Eau Claire & Bow River Lumber Company is seen in a photo from the Glenbow Museum archives. The building ceased to serve the lumber company in 1951.

Most recently, it served as the home of Calgary’s 1886 Buffalo Café for some 40 years.