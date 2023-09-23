Crackdown by Drumheller RCMP and partners considered a success

The Mounties in Drumheller, Alta., say recent crime-reduction efforts have been successful, and residents can expect to see more of them.

"Operation: Street Sweep" was run by the Drumheller RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs and local peace officers on Sept. 18 and before that on June 12.

According to the RCMP, "The initiative included a concerted effort to locate wanted persons on warrants, conduct conditions compliance checks on prolific offenders and suppress crime and aggressive drivers."

Between the two dates, Mounties doled out the following:

1 arrest for impaired driving;

7 arrests on various outstanding warrants;

2 charges of breaching court conditions;

19 tickets for speeding, in excess of 25 km/hr over the limit;

9 tickets for various other traffic violations;

5 warnings for various traffic violations; and

41 check-ins on various known addresses and prolific offenders.

"The operations have been successful to date and will continue going forward," said Staff Sgt. Robert Harms.