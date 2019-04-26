The man taken into custody in relation to the disappearance of a Calgary mother and her 22-month-old daughter has been released but remains the prime suspect according to police.

The owner of a southeast townhouse where Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson live confirmed to CTV on Friday afternoon that he has been arrested and interviewed by police in connection with their suspected deaths. Speaking outside of his home, Robert Leeming told reporters that he had been questioned as part of the double homicide investigation. He also confirmed that he owns a Mercedez-Benz SUV and was uncertain whether his vehicle had been towed by police.

The 34-year-old called the situation stressful and says he has not been permitted to return to his home in the 100 block of Cranford Court S.E. as officers continue to search the residence.

Leeming says Lovett was his tenant and had lived with him for the last seven months. He says he last saw Lovett on the Thursday prior to the Easter long weekend and has no idea what happened to Lovett and Sanderson.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw a man in his 30s driving a grey, luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek or East Kananaskis areas between April 16 and 18. Officers believe the man was in the area of the Fullerton Loop and Elbow Falls between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on April 18. According to police, the man may have been alone or with one or both of the victims. Police also believe he may have had mulch in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Lovett and Sanderson were last heard from on April 16 and were reported missing April 23 after failing to show up for a planned dinner with family. Lovett's bank card was last used on April 18 for an online delivery, however police said they don’t know who made that purchase or where it was sent.

Police confirm a vehicle has been seized in connection with the investigaiton.

Police have been dividing the focus of their search efforts between two areas; a residence in the community of Cranston and the greater Bragg Creek area including Priddis and Kananskis. Along with a wooded area near Bragg Creek, police are searching near several properties about 10 kilometres to the east of that, saying they were led there after analyzing electronic devices like cell phones, though they wouldn’t say who the devices belong to. More than 50 officers from various agencies are assisting with the search.

Property owners in the area, along with hikers and bikers, are being asked to keep an eye out for anything suspicious or if they see what looks like fresh mulch on the ground.

Police were initially investigating the disappearances of Lovett and Sanderson as a missing persons case before reclassifying it as a double-homicide investigation after they were unable to find any inidcation that the mother and daughter were still alive.

Police say Sanderson’s biological father is not considered a suspect in the case and he has been cooperative with investigators.

Timeline of events: