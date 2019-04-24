Authorities are trying to locate a woman and child who were reported missing on Tuesday and say the pair have not been heard from since last week.

Family members say they usually have regular contact with Jasmine and Aliyah Lovett and it is believed that no one has heard from them since last Tuesday.

Police have not been able to locate them and are appealing to the public for help.

Jasmine Lovett is described as:

25 years old

163 cm or 5’4” tall

Slim build

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Aliyah Lovett is described as

Almost 2 years old

About 91 cm or 3’ tall

Slim build

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org