Police appeal to public to help find Calgary mother and child
Calgary police released images of Jasmine and Aliyah Lovett and say no one has heard from them since Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 2:36PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 2:39PM MDT
Authorities are trying to locate a woman and child who were reported missing on Tuesday and say the pair have not been heard from since last week.
Family members say they usually have regular contact with Jasmine and Aliyah Lovett and it is believed that no one has heard from them since last Tuesday.
Police have not been able to locate them and are appealing to the public for help.
Jasmine Lovett is described as:
- 25 years old
- 163 cm or 5’4” tall
- Slim build
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Aliyah Lovett is described as
- Almost 2 years old
- About 91 cm or 3’ tall
- Slim build
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org