CALGARY -- The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are impassable at a spot in southeast Alberta following a morning crash involving between 50 and 70 vehicles.

According to Brooks RCMP, emergency crews are on scene at a location near Range Road 142. Officials expect the highway will remain closed to westbound traffic for several hours.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was being detoured to Highway 1A.

RCMP officials say travel is not recommended in the area as conditions are treacherous with blowing snow reducing visibility and sections of ice making for slippery roads.