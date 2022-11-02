Crashes on Calgary streets pile up as snow steadily comes down

Calgarians got a refresher on winter driving Tuesday night.

The commute on city roads got trickier by the hour.

The struggle became very real for motorists on Shaganappi Trail by Dalhousie Drive N.W.

A section north of here had to be shut down because vehicles and city transit buses simply couldn't get up the hill.

Calgary police say that for a time, a crash was being reported about every four minutes, including a vehicle that slid down the street and a hill right into a community centre in the northwest.

Between 4 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 71 crashes reported, 10 of them involving minor injuries.

Calgary, as well as much of southern and central Alberta, remains under a snowfall warning.