Crashes on Calgary streets pile up as snow steadily comes down

Between 4 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 71 crashes reported in Calgary, 10 of them involving minor injuries. Between 4 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 71 crashes reported in Calgary, 10 of them involving minor injuries.

