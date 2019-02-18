Emergency crews have recovered a body from a home in the city’s southeast that was completely destroyed in an explosion and fire on the weekend.

Fire crews were called to a home on Douglas Glen Close S.E. at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of an explosion.

The home was fully involved in flame when fire crews arrived and a second alarm was called in to bring additional resources to the scene.

Utilities to the home have been shut off and officials say the damage is extensive.

A nearby home was also heavily damaged and several others had broken windows and melted siding.

Firefighters were unable to search the home immediately following the fire because of structural concerns.

Police confirm that a body was recovered from the home on Sunday evening.

There is no word yet on the gender or identity of the deceased individual.

Calgary police are now leading the investigation.

Fire officials are asking anyone with information, photos or video, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca