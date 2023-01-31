Crews seal gas leak in Airdrie's Bayside neighbourhood

Several homes were evacuated in the southwest neighbourhood of Bayside in Airdrie following a Tuesday morning gas leak.

At 11:15 a.m., RCMP officials confirmed officers and firefighters responded to a gas leak in the vicinity of the 600 block of Bayside Link.

Homes within a 150-metre radius of the leak were evacuated.

By noon, officials say the gas was shut off and residents would be allowed to return to their homes.

RCMP say the leak was caused by construction equipment working in the 1500 block of Bayside Avenue S.W.