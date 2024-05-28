Crumbl Cookies invites Calgarians to grand opening of Deerfoot Meadows location

Calgarians in search of a sweet treat are invited to visit Crumbl Cookies in Deerfoot Meadows, which opens its doors at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 31.

Aiming to bring the community together to share in a love of cookies, the store is offering free semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookies all day, and they will be open until midnight.

“We are young entrepreneurs that were drawn to Crumbl Cookies for their commitment to delivering not just a treat, but an experience," said location co-owner Shad Nelson in a news release.

During the grand opening there will be a chance to spin the wheel for free merchandise, and children 12 years and younger can join a colouring contest, three of whom will win free cookies every week for a month.

"(We) look forward to bringing friends and families together over a box of the best cookies in the world," said Nelson.

The store is located at 840 8180 11 Street S.E., and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and it is closed on Sundays.

There are more than 1,000 Crumbl locations spread across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

In Calgary, another location already exists in Quarry Park.