CTrain schedule disrupted over long weekend

Transit riders from the southwest part of the city will have to improvise a little this weekend.

That's because Calgary Transit has shut down the red line between Chinook Station and City Hall Station between Saturday and Monday.

The city tweeted Saturday that buses will replace the train and run every five minutes.

There will also be disruptions Sept. 4 due to the Pride Parade route along 9 Avenue, the city announced on its website.

That's when shuttle buses will not travel to City Hall station, instead taking a detour westbound down 11 Avenue.

Transit riders headed north to city hall are asked to disembark instead at a temporary shuttle stop at 4 Street S.W. and 7 Avenue, where they can catch an eastbound C Train at 3 Street.

The disruptions are to allow the city to complete scheduled repair and maintenance work.

The red line will resume service at 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.