CTV Calgary's pet prognosticators pick Super Bowl 2023 winners

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take to the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl LVII, but who will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

On Friday, CTV Morning Live Calgary tried to answer that question with the help of some four-legged friends, who gave their predictions.

ROUND 1

First off was co-host Joelle Tomlinson who shared a video of her dog Luna's pick.

Sitting in front of two paper signs with the logos of the Chiefs and Eagles, Luna waited patiently until it was her time to share her prediction.

When given the go-ahead, Luna hopped up and walked toward the signs – which had treats placed behind them – choosing to gobble up the snack paired with the Chiefs sign.

"Daddy's going to be mad," Tomlinson said in the video.

"I don't know if you heard that yell from upstairs, but there was a 'boo' coming down the stairs," she joked, referencing her husband's displeasure with the pick.

Tomlinson said she too is cheering for the Eagles so Luna's pick wasn't the one she hoped to see.

ROUND 2

Next up was reporter/producer Jacqueline Wilson's dog Winnie, who, after some initial hesitation, wandered over to pick the Chiefs.

Who do you think will win the #SuperBowl ?

Winnie has made her prediction… 👀 @CTVMorningYYC pic.twitter.com/KKMjSvSCKZ — Jacqueline Wilson (@CTVJackie) February 10, 2023

"She wasn't sure," Wilson laughed. "I actually had to put giant stacks of cheese behind these signs because the first time she wasn't sure if she was being thwarted into something."

"I also realized how high-pitched by doggy voice is."

ROUND 3

With two of the pets picking the Chiefs, next up was a video from digital journalist Melissa Gilligan, whose pug Stella was raring to go.

Stella, who had to be restrained to stop her from rushing toward her pick before she was allowed to, picked the Eagles without hesitation.

My dog made her prediction for who will win when the #Chiefs and #Eagles meet at #SuperBowl LVII.



(For the record, I don’t care who wins, I just care about @rihanna ❤️) pic.twitter.com/oEZbjFY4fn — Melissa Gilligan (@MeliGilligan) February 10, 2023

"That was a bullet from Stella to the Eagles," Tomlinson said.

With the picks sitting at two for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles, there was still one prognosticating pet to go.

ROUND 4

The last pet prediction came from reporter/producer Gina Martin's cat Olive.

"Naturally, because she's a cat, when it came to making her decision she likes to take her sweet time," said Tomlinson.

After much deliberation, it appeared Olive would pick the Chiefs, but she settled on the Eagles.

"Olive would pick the bird though," noted traffic host Courtney Stanfield, implying her feline nature took over.

Olive's prediction left the pet picks tied 2-2 for each team.

To see which of the pets had the correct predictions, you can watch the 57th Super Bowl live on CTV on Feb. 12 starting at 4 p.m. MT.