CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter battling back injury, makes appearance at Remembrance Day event

If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check on her -- it means a lot.

For those of you who don’t know, Dory has injured her back and is waiting for surgery.

She gave CTV permission to share that information with you.

As soon as doctors give Dory the all-clear, she’ll be back on the air with us, but that likely won’t be until the new year.

We miss you, Dory, and are grateful David is taking such good care of you!