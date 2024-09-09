CTV News Calgary at Five: Saying goodbye. Radar restrictions. Out of options

Hello, Calgary!

We've got a packed CTV News Calgary at Five for you today, Sept. 9, 2024, anchored by Tara Nelson.

CTV News Calgary at Five can be viewed above, as well as from our Top Videos page and the usual newscast page.

Today, we have stories from Kevin Green, Teri Fikowski, Tyson Fedor and Tyler Barrow and more.

Our reporters' video stories from CTV News Calgary at Five will be made available as Top Videos as per usual.

Monday's CTV News Calgary at Six has been pre-empted.

Monday's late newscast will air on television and be posted online as per usual.