CALGARY
Calgary

    • CTV News Calgary at Five: Saying goodbye. Radar restrictions. Out of options

    Share

    Hello, Calgary!

    We've got a packed CTV News Calgary at Five for you today, Sept. 9, 2024, anchored by Tara Nelson.

    CTV News Calgary at Five can be viewed above, as well as from our Top Videos page and the usual newscast page.

    Today, we have stories from Kevin Green, Teri Fikowski, Tyson Fedor and Tyler Barrow and more.

    Our reporters' video stories from CTV News Calgary at Five will be made available as Top Videos as per usual.

    Monday's CTV News Calgary at Six has been pre-empted.

    Monday's late newscast will air on television and be posted online as per usual.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News