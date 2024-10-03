Cyclist hit by vehicle on Country Hills Boulevard N.E.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a cyclist on Country Hills Boulevard near Deerfoot Trail N.E.

On Thursday at 8:20 a.m., officials say crews responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of Country Hills Boulevard at the exit to northbound Deerfoot Trail.

They closed the ramp for the incident.

"It is believed the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was crossing the road on his bike in a marked crossing when he was struck," police said in a statement.

EMS also responded to the scene.

"On arrival, paramedics determined a collision occurred between a smaller SUV and eBike had occurred," said Stuart Brideaux, public education officer with Calgary EMS.

"We transported the cyclist to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but otherwise non-life threatening condition."

The driver involved remained at the scene and police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.