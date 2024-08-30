CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cyclists urged to wear Gaudreau Flames jerseys at Friday night bike ride

    Share

    A Calgary digital advertising agency is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.

    The company holds a 6:30 p.m. bike ride that departs from 1020 2 Ave. NW  next to ContainR in Sunnyside, and on social media Friday, the agency urged fans of Gaudreau to join the ride wearing their #13 Flames jerseys.

    “If you’ve got one, come out in your Flames jersey tonight,” the agency’s social media team posted Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News