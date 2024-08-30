Cyclists urged to wear Gaudreau Flames jerseys at Friday night bike ride

A Calgary digital advertising agency is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.

The company holds a 6:30 p.m. bike ride that departs from 1020 2 Ave. NW next to ContainR in Sunnyside, and on social media Friday, the agency urged fans of Gaudreau to join the ride wearing their #13 Flames jerseys.

“If you’ve got one, come out in your Flames jersey tonight,” the agency’s social media team posted Friday.