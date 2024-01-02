CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dale Hodges, longest-serving Calgary city councillor, remembered by peers

    Former Calgary city councillor Dale Hodges passed away on Sunday from a lengthy illness.

    He was 82.

    Hodges served on city council from 1983 to 2013.

    In 2010, then-newly elected mayor Naheed Nenshi got to understand why Hodges became so popular with Calgarians.

    "I was like, 'What is this guy, who has been around for 27 years, going to think about this whippersnapper coming in?'" Nenshi said.

    "I'll be his fifth mayor."

    Nenshi recalled that three-year term the pair spent together.

    "He'd always have a sparkle in his eye and a smile on his face. But he always got what he wanted," Nenshi said.

    Hodges represented Ward 1 as an alderman before the city adopted the title of city councillor.

    During his time on council, he saw Calgary host the 1988 Winter Olympics, the construction of the northwest LRT and the expansion of numerous parks and athletic facilities.

    Hodges did have security concerns after being targeted by the Hells Angels, who threatened to blow him and his house up in Bowness.

    That was because Hodges openly objected to the group opening a clubhouse in his ward.

    "I covered city hall for more than 40 years. I don't remember anybody ever being threatened to be killed by Hells Angels," said Gary Bobrovitz, retired television journalist.

    "But he was."

    Bobrovitz says any story he was working on, Hodges would be able to find the corresponding documents from every council meeting, as he would file them in the back of his car.

    "One day, he was driving along (and) his car got hit by a truck. Not any truck -- a City of Calgary gravel truck," Bobrovitz said.

    "And his life was saved by those agendas cushioning the impact of the collision."

    Hodges is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne, family and friends.

    A memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

    In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dale Hodges Graduate Scholarship in Political Science at https://engage.ucalgary.ca/Dale-Hodges-Graduate-Scholarship.

    (With files from Stephen Hunt, Michael Franklin and Alesia Fieldberg) 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News