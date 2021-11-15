Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames shut out Senators 4-0 to snap 3-game losing skid

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar celebrates with teammate Oliver Kylington after defeating the Ottawa Senators in NHL action, in Ottawa, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar celebrates with teammate Oliver Kylington after defeating the Ottawa Senators in NHL action, in Ottawa, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Calgary Top Stories