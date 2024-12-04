'Dangerous and unpredictable' Calgary man among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives

A Calgary man accused of killing a mother of five in a senseless act of violence remains one of the most wanted criminals in Canada.

The Bolo Program released its latest list of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives on Wednesday, with Calgarian Talal Amer once again named.

Amer is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter and first made the list in 2022.

It's alleged he was behind a shooting in the community of Forest Lawn that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Angela McKenzie.

What happened?

Police were called to 36 Street S.E. shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, for reports of two vehicles speeding and driving erratically. Homes in the area were also hit by gunfire.

Just moments later, first responders were called to a crash in the intersection of 36 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.

McKenzie, who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, was killed in the crash.

Police said her Dodge Caravan was hit by another vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Her children had lost their father only a few months before and found themselves orphaned by the deadly collision.

Investigators allege Amer was involved in a high-speed car chase with another driver and fired several shots at the man in an attempt to kill him.

It's alleged he was driving 150 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he crashed into McKenzie's car and then, uninjured, ran off on foot.

'Dangerous and unpredictable'

Bolo describes Amer, 31, as a "dangerous and unpredictable" man with a "lengthy criminal record" and ties to organized crime.

He is 5'11" (180 centimetres) tall and 230 pounds (104 kilograms) with brown eyes and black hair.

His right little fingertip is amputated, and it's possible he has facial hair and/or a beard.

Investigators believe he may be in Alberta, B.C. or elsewhere in Canada.

A $50,000 reward offered for information that led to Amer's arrest expired on Tuesday.

Bolo, which stands for "be on the lookout," is a commonly used law enforcement term for people who are actively wanted.

Officials with the Bolo Program say since the last iteration of the Top 25 list was unveiled in April, seven arrests have been made connection with the campaign.

For a complete look at Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted, you can visit BoloProgram.org.