'Dangerous avalanches are likely': Avalanche Canada issues advisory

Officials have issued an advisory about an extreme avalanche risk in a large region of the B.C. Interior and Canadian Rockies that's expected to create "dangerous" conditions.

Avalanche Canada called a special public avalanche warning (SPAW) on Wednesday for most of B.C.'s Columbia Mountains, Glacier and Mount Revelstoke National Parks as well as the Northern Rockies.

"The SPAW extends from the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy and Kokanee and Valhalla Provincial Parks to Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenzie," Avalanche Canada wrote on its website.

The agency says recent weather is to blame for the increased avalanche risk, saying prolonged cold and dry temperatures led to weak layers in the snowpack, and a recent heavy storm destabilized the area "making large, human-triggered avalanches likely."

"The storm cycles that hit Western Canada over the past weekend added significant snow on top of an exceptionally weak lower snowpack. This has brought the conditions to a tipping point where dangerous avalanches are likely," Avalanche Canada said.

The advisory is in place between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2, but the agency says even if the weather improves, the chance of triggering an avalanche remains.

Anyone navigating the backcountry in the affected regions is urged to take precautions.

"Sticking to lower-angle slopes and choosing smaller objectives that minimize the consequences of an avalanche are examples of how to reduce the risk."

Further information about avalanche risk can be found online.