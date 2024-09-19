Dangerous offender who left Alberta woman in vegetative state denied parole

The Parole Board of Canada says a man who assaulted a young pregnant woman and left her for dead remains too dangerous to be released into the community.

Albert Muckle pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and attempted murder in the 2005 attack on the Banff, Alta., hotel worker.

He was declared a dangerous offender and handed an indefinite sentence.

The woman remains in a persistent vegetative state, unable to speak or move.

At his parole hearing in B.C., Muckle first said he felt uncomfortable talking about the attack, and then denied he had ever admitted to any wrongdoing.

Muckle also told the two-member panel that he had no release plan and had been contemplating taking his own life.

His parole officer said Muckle has made some progress and two years ago was transferred to a medium-security prison.

But the officer said he remains a high risk for violent reoffending and a medium risk for sexual violence.