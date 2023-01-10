Danielle Smith responds to questions on health care, Sovereignty Act and Alberta's energy future

In a move she said was reminiscent of former premier Ralph Klein, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith got behind a podium to answer questions from the media on Tuesday.

Smith said she was offering the opportunity for the media to ask what they like, above and beyond her government's regular announcements.

"I understand the jobs that you have to do and I have heard from my staff that you want to have a bit more opportunity to ask me questions directly on issues other than the issues we are doing announcements on," she said.

One of the issues Smith discussed on Tuesday was her vision of Alberta – investing more to support industries that are irrevocably linked to the oil patch.

She said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to entirely phase out the sector and that's "a big threat."

"'Just transition' is the language they used when they phased out the coal industry. It is a social justice term," she said. "If they wanted to talk about sustainable jobs, that's completely different."

Those "sustainable jobs" are positions in areas like carbon tech, hydrogen and small modular nuclear reactors, Smith says, but also claims the federal government isn't willing to discuss those – it wants to "shut down oil and gas."

"Look at what happened out of COP27 – the final communique talked about ultimately shutting down the oil and gas industry the same way that coal had been phased out."

Instead, Smith says the world will need more natural gas and things like carbon capture technology will make the industry more sustainable.

"We're just shifting the paradigm – this is not about phasing out any of these jobs. It's about growing them and expanding the opportunity for oil and gas workers.

"That's the kind of language I would like to hear the prime minister use."

ALBERTA'S SHIELD

In recent weeks, the Alberta government has complained about a number of different decisions that have been made by the federal government.

Smith was asked about her Sovereignty Act, particularly how and when it could be used to take action on those decisions her government disagrees with.

"I'm just disappointed with the federal government that they've said that they didn't want a fight and yet they're continuing to make announcements without consulting with us."

While the legislation is another tool in the toolbox, Smith says, it's also a "shield" against the federal government making decisions on things that she feels Alberta needs to be consulted about.

"That's what we had hoped – that they would take it in the spirits that it's intended, which is don't pass legislation or announce legislation in our areas of jurisdiction. That's all we're asking for."

As far as actually using the Sovereignty Act, Smith says "it depends on how far Justin Trudeau is willing to go."

HEALTH CARE REFORMS

When it came to stalled health funding initiatives from the federal government, Smith says there is no more time left for Alberta to sit and do nothing.

That also means the province will be putting more money into the system, but that investment won't happen until 2024.

"We making strides on that, we're already intending to put $600 million per year back into the system next year and the following year. We can't stop doing reform because the federal government doesn't want to partner with us."

Smith said there are also things her government is implementing that are structural and don't necessarily require any money being put into the system.

"If you can build out your primary care system so that somebody has a family doctor to go to, then they don't end up in the emergency room. If you can empower your paramedics so that they can do more treatment on-site, then they won't end up in the emergency room."

The address comes a day after Smith appeared on CTV News' Power Play, where she spoke with host Vassy Kapelos about the meeting she and other premiers had with the federal government about help with provincial health care.

During the interview, Smith said her government is set on coming up with solutions for the problem and won't wait for Ottawa to decide on its funding commitments.

"I think they've been pretty clear they are not coming to the table," Smith said.

"I can't stop the health care reforms that I need to do on the basis of hoping the federal government is going to be our funding partner."

Last year, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the federal government was willing to increase its share of the Canada Health Transfer – a long-term source of health care funding from Ottawa to provinces and territories – as long as premiers committed to certain conditions. Smith said she is siding with her fellow premiers who have all long called for adjustments without any conditions attached.

Smith says she will strive to continue holding regular media conferences in the future.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)