Danielle Smith says UCP government would prevent government from future tax hikes

Alberta UCP Leader Danielle Smith holds a news conference during the provincial election in Calgary on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol Alberta UCP Leader Danielle Smith holds a news conference during the provincial election in Calgary on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina