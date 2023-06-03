Dawgs shut out by Sylvan Lake Gulls

Okotoks got stellar pitching Friday night, but unfortunately, Sylvan Lake got even better pitching as the Gulls shut out the Dawgs 1-0.

Dawgs pitching struck out 11 Gulls. Garrett Maloney gave up one run in three innings for the Dawgs, striking out four, before the bullpen took over. Collectively, they gave up only three hits and struck out seven.

Ty Boudreau was the story for Sylvan Lake, pitching a complete game and surrendering a pair of hits, a third-inning triple to Elijah Hammill and a fifth-inning single to Caleb Lumbard.

Boudreau struck out five and walked none.

The Gulls WIN! We may not hand out Player of the Game awards for away games, but we think everyone would agree that Ty Boudreau earns it tonight. Boudreau threw a 2 hit shutout at Seaman Stadium. What a performance! #TyWithTheHeat pic.twitter.com/sPkClu7IV1 — Sylvan Lake Gulls (@SylvanLakegulls) June 3, 2023

The loss was the Dawgs' first of the season, after six consecutive victories.

Next up for the Dawgs is a Saturday night rematch with the Gulls in Sylvan Lake.

It will be the Gulls' second game at home against the Dawgs since some picnic tables were vandalized at Gulls Field. Earlier this week, the team issued a statement that some picnic tables were still damaged, but there was no update on their status as of Saturday.

A message from President and COO, Aqil Samuel, regarding the recent vandalism at Gulls Field. pic.twitter.com/JQ1IT55KCx — Sylvan Lake Gulls (@SylvanLakegulls) May 30, 2023

Game time is 7:05 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee at 2:05 p.m.