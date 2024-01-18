Now we start our upward trend, but it's more like a turtle climb.

It will still be a cold one Friday, with wind chills in the minus 20s all day.

But it will be a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday.

Day by day, the cold air mass will work its way out.

Expect minus single digits Saturday to Monday.

And it looks like we will finally jump above freezing on Tuesday.

In fact, next week will be almost a full week with temperatures above normal (normal is -3 C).

We have a very small chance of a couple of snowflakes Friday night.

We have a better chance of a dusting of snow on Sunday night (one to two centimetres).

I will keep you posted.