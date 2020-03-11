CALGARY -- A child who attended daycare in the Suncor Energy Centre building in downtown Calgary has been confirmed to have COVID-19.

There’s no information available on the age or gender of the child.

According to Suncor spokesperson Erin Rees, the child was last at the daycare on March 6 and Suncor became aware of the results Wednesday. It's not clear at this stage whether the child’s parents work at Suncor.

Following this development - and under Alberta Health Chief medical officer guidance -- the daycare was closed effective March 12 and is scheduled to reopen on March 23.

Suncor employees with children in the daycare have been asked to stay home until the 20th. The employees in self-isolation are being asked to work from home if they can.

It would be the first child to have COVID-19 in Alberta. To date, there have been 19 confirmed cases in Alberta.

It came on the day that COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, “Alberta has been actively planning for every possible scenario. We know that COVID-19 is going to test our health system and emergency preparedness, but our system is preparing for that test. While the risk of exposure is still low in Alberta, all partners are working together to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Albertans.”

CTV News reached out to the Pump-kin Patch Child Care Centre and Alberta Health Services for comment, but did not hear back by press time.