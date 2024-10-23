CALGARY
Calgary

    • Daytime highs in the single digits for a couple; warmer for the weekend

    Expect similar temperatures on Thursday and lots of sunshine, but the afternoon will get gusty.

    Gusts will kick in out of the west up to 50 km/h.

    The next couple of days will come with daytime highs in the single digits.

    More clouds will roll in on the weekend with a small chance of a brief shower.

    The winds will pick up, and so will our temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

    The temperatures will drop again for next week.

