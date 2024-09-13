Dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Calgary this month

CALGARY
    An undated photo showing a light installations at Calgary's Night Light festival. (nightlightvicpark.ca)
    Calgary's Night Light festival returns later this month with vivid outdoor light installations and interactive art perfect for family photo ops.

    The free festival will be held in Victoria Park, with three displays in three different locations: Haultain Park (225 13 Ave. S.W.), Central Memorial Park (1221 Second St. S.W.) and The District at Beltline (227 11 Ave. S.W.)

    Officials say the festival serves as a source of inspiration.

    "Interactive art installations, projection-mapped architecture and live performances will provide endless entertainment while fostering a culture of 'seeding' the next generation of local artists," reads a statement on the Night Light festival website.

    This year, Night Light runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.

    An undated photo showing a light installations at Calgary's Night Light festival. (nightlightvicpark.ca)The festival first launched in 2023.

