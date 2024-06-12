Deals and discounts to save you money at the 2024 Calgary Stampede

If you're hoping to head the Calgary Stampede but want to do it in the most economical way possible, there are plenty of ways to stay penny-wise during your visit.

Here are some deals and discounts to help you and your family save money during your trip to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth for summer 2024.

Buy a Stampede SuperPass

If you buy a Stampede SuperPass for $49 (plus GST) you get unlimited entry for the 10 days of Stampede. The passes are available for purchase until July 4.

Buy Stampede Bucks

Purchase $50 in Stampede bucks for $39.99 at participating Costco locations, then redeem them for everything from rides to the rodeo and evening show tickets.

Get Ride All Day cards

Save more than 15 per cent with the purchase of Ride All Day cards at participating Sobeys, Safeway and IGA, FreshCo or FreshCo Chalo locations until July 4, while supplies last. The cards cost $44.99 (plus GST) and are valid for all N.A.M.E midway rides, games and the WestJet Skyride.

Visit Calgary Co-op

Until July 15, save $10 on general admission to the Stampede when you spend $5 on any participating Coca-Cola beverages at select Calgary Co-op locations.

Visit 7-11

Visit participating 7-11 locations to purchase two Calgary Stampede general admission tickets for $32 when you purchase any two Coca-Cola products – that's 36 per cent off park admission for two.

Buy a Stampede lotteries ticket

Buy a Stampede Lotteries ticket before July 4 and receive 50 per cent off rodeo, evening show tickets or park admission. (Does not apply when purchasing Stampede Millions 50/50 tickets only.)

GMC Denali Evening Show family package

Take in the Grandstand with a GMC Denali Evening Show family package for $99 (plus GST). The package includes one adult and one youth ticket to the show and free entry into Stampede Park on the day of your ticket, plus free popcorn with the youth ticket.

VISIT ON A VALUE DAY

Save money on your trip to the 2024 Stampede by heading to the grounds on one of the following value days:

Sneak-a-Peek

Thursday, July 4

Check out the Stampede a day before the parade officially kicks things off. Admission is half price from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Parade to Park, presented by Suncor

Friday, July 5

Catch the 2024 Calgary Stampede Parade and then head to the park to receive free admission from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Tim Hortons Family Day

Sunday, July 7

Celebrate Family Day at the Calgary Stampede with free admission from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., a free variety show from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at GMC Stadium and a free pancake breakfast (while quantities last) in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

TC Energy Community Day

Tuesday, July 9

Admission is free for everyone from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., while seniors (65+) and military veterans receive free admission all day long and free coffee and donuts in front of the Nutrien Western Events Centre until 11 a.m., while quantities last.

BMO Kids’ Day

Wednesday, July 10

Free entry for everyone from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and free entry for kids 12 and under all day. Visitors receive a free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (while quantities last) and a free variety show from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR

Immersive Disney Animation

Tickets to the Immersive Disney Animation show at the BMO Centre include admission to the Stampede on the day of your show.

Sam Centre

Purchase an admission ticket to the Calgary Stampede's new Sam Centre for $30 (plus GST) and it includes admission to Stampede Park valid for date of purchase through July 5-14.

FOR ADULTS ONLY

Bud & Burger rodeo ticket

For $39 (plus GST) get admission to Stampede Park, tarmac tickets to the rodeo and a voucher for beef on a bun and a Budweiser beer.

Buck the Line

Skip the line at Nashville North by purchasing a Buck the Line pass. Buck the Line gets guests (18+ only) into Stampede Park and provides them with VIP no-line access to Nashville North.

Nashville North VIP Platform Pass

You can also purchase a VIP Platform Pass, starting at $125, to get you into Stampede Park, access to a designated VIP Bar and VIP washrooms, plus viewing from a VIP party platform