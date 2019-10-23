CALGARY -- A family emergency has forced the cancellation of the upcoming Friday concert by award-winning hip hop artist TobyMac.

According to an article published Thursday in The Tennessean, Mac's 21-year-old son Truett Foster McKeehan died.

"Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," a rep for TobyMac said in a statement to USA Today Network -- Tennessee.

Truett was an aspiring rapper who released videos and songs online as Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh.

Event Brite sent out a message to ticket holders Wednesday, announcing that the concert was off.

"A recent situation has caused us to have to stop the TobyMac Canadian tour today. This morning Toby received information of an emergency in his family, and he will be flying home to Nashville immediately."

Wednesday's concert in Saskatoon and the remaining dates on the Canadian tour were cancelled.

No announcements were made about ticket refunds.

Mac is a star in the Christian pop world, with 20 solo singles on Billboard's Christian Songs list.

Between his time spent with the Christian vocal trio DC Talk, and his solo recordings, he has sold over 10 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards and had six number one singles on Billboard's Christian Songs chart.

His album Eye on It won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2013 Grammys.