Deaths of female grizzly, 3 cubs a reminder of population fragility, says wildlife scientist
The deaths of a female grizzly bear and her three cubs when they were hit by a train east of Elko, B.C. should serve as a wakeup call and another sad reminder of how fragile the powerful creatures' population is in that area, says the wildlife scientist who discovered their remains.
- Warning: details and images in this story may be upsetting to some readers
Clayton Lamb, a wildlife scientist at the University of British Columbia, tagged the female bear in September 2019 and had been tracking her since, along with a number of other grizzlies in southeast B.C.
"We called this bear EVGF97 (Elk Valley Grizzly Female No. 97). In 2019 she was approximately 11 years old, weighed 153 kilograms, and did not have cubs with her," he said about the tagging two years ago.
"She was in very good body condition, with 36 per cent body fat. Unlike us, bears are actually striving to be as fat as possible, so she was winning at that. She was one of the heaviest and fattest females in our study."
After getting a mortality signal from the mother's collar in early October, Lamb discovered the remains of the three cubs in a riverbed in teh Elk Valley, below a train bridge and their mother a few hundreds metres down the tracks.
They had been hit by a CP train, and the collision was reported to authorities.
The female didn't have cubs with her when researchers did a check in 2020, but she was spotted with a male at the time. The three cubs were born this spring, making her the first to produce that many offspring at once.
"Although not entirely uncommon, this was the first observation of a female with three offspring in over 100 animal-years of monitoring the reproduction of ~30 female bears in the Elk Valley," he said.
The remains of three grizzly bear cubs, which were killed when they were hit by a train. (Courtesy Clayton Lamb)
Bear ecology in the Elk Valley, and many other areas of grizzly habitat in Western Canada, requires a balancing act between people and animals.
"It is a busy place with towns, highways, railways, mining, logging, and lots of recreation. It supports a high density grizzly bear population that lives amongst a bustling human-dominated valley," said Lamb.
"The high density of bears is supported by productive habitat in the valley, and from an influx of bears from adjacent areas that are more wild."
Lamb figures the bears were feeding or moving through the area when they were spooked by the train and ran onto the bridge.
"I think they panicked and they ran along the rail and onto the bridge, I don't think they were crossing the bridge," he said. "The land below the bridge is a really nice easy, kind of gravel bed, it wouldn't be particularly hard to cross. I do think they got pushed onto there and turned and faced the train and it didn't work out."
Lamb's research has shown grizzly bear populations near people often have more animals die each year than are born, making the loss of three cubs — two females and a male — especially hard hitting.
"Obviously this begs the question of how they persist, and what we find is that bears from more remote, secure areas disperse into these areas and replace the bears that are dying at high rates," he said.
"It’s a bit paradoxical because dispersing animals from wild areas are key to sustaining front country bear populations, yet clearly these dispersing animals are moving to much more dangerous place than they left. So these dispersing individuals help support coexistence landscapes yet may doom themselves to a premature death.
"The female and her cubs killed by the train are now unfortunately part of this mortality trap dynamic. Losing an adult female is never good for bear populations, and the two female cubs she had makes this loss even more concerning. Unfortunately high mortality rates of bears is an issue we have been grappling with in the Elk Valley for some time."
Collisions with trains and vehicles account for about a third of grizzly bear deaths, says Lamb.
"These collisions are not good for bears or people. Some solutions exist, such as fencing highways and building wildlife crossing structures, as some folks may have seen along Highway 1 in Banff," he said.
"Reducing railway collisions is trickier, but innovative solutions exist, such as early warning systems that can alert animals to an oncoming train and help them get out of the way faster. We don’t want to always rely on animals dispersing from elsewhere to make the Elk Valley grizzly bear population viable. A larger goal is reduce mortality to a point where the bears can sustain themselves."
Lamb says he hopes the deaths spark a further desire to find solutions "to help make this landscape work better for people and wildlife alike."
"Currently a lot of the infrastructure and research focused on helping wildlife cross transportation corridors is focused on national parks, such as Banff, but we know that there are many areas outside parks where grizzly bears and other important species such as elk, moose, sheep, and deer, are hit much more frequently."
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Municipal voting across Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton to elect new mayors
Alberta's two major cities were voting for new mayors during municipal elections Monday after being led by Naheed Nenshi in Calgary and Don Iveson in Edmonton for multiple terms.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a congressional committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege.
77 per cent of Canadians aged 55-69 worried about retirement finances: survey
More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances, at a time when more and more Canadians plan to age at home for as long as possible, a new survey has revealed.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Edmonton
-
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8 | Election day in Edmonton: 165K votes cast by 5 p.m.
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases
In the past three days, Alberta identified 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 30 new deaths.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in northeast Edmonton on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'It's been covered up': Explosive allegations in electrocution of B.C. woman
Troubling allegations of lies and a cover-up are emerging in the electrocution of a B.C. woman and her two dogs six years ago.
-
More COVID-19 press briefings coming to B.C. but they won't feature Dr. Bonnie Henry
A group calling themselves non-partisan health professionals are holding their first briefing on B.C.'s COVID-19 response this week, citing a lack of transparency and a "worrisome lack of science-informed pandemic response" from officials in the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. reports 1,846 cases of COVID-19, 26 related deaths over 72 hours
Another 1,846 cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths have been recorded across British Columbia over the last 72 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 169 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over weekend
There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.
-
Floatplane flips off Tofino, B.C.
Early reports indicate that everyone has been accounted for after a floatplane capsized in Tofino, B.C. on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Toronto
-
Captured Toronto rapper Top5 wanted revenge for brother's murder: U.S. Attorney
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
UPDATING
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 16, dies in stabbing outside his school in Cote-des-Neiges
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon.
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Corruption charges stayed for Terrebonne ex-mayor over failure to disclose evidence
The former mayor of Terrebonne, Jean-Marc Robitaille, is free of his three-year corruption court case after a judge ended it over a rules violation by the prosecution.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
Search continues for missing 11-year-old girl in Perth County
Police are continuing to search for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Perth County this weekend.
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Burlesque is back with Halloween performances
The troupe behind Sudbury Burlesque say they're eager to hit the stage as they return this month for nine performances at the Coulson Nightclub. They're promising something for everyone but in a small, swankier atmosphere.
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba’s vaccine mandates likely to stay in place until next year: Roussin
The province is reminding people to keep their proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards handy, as vaccine mandates will be sticking around in Manitoba until next year.
-
Visitor restrictions delayed wife's access to Winnipeg ER to support dying husband, family says
A Winnipeg family is calling on the province to re-evaluate COVID-19 visitor restrictions in emergency departments, which they say prevented an essential care partner from helping and comforting a loved one dying of cancer.
Regina
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Regina man charged with threatening government, health officials
A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly threatening the lives of an elected official and an official with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.
-
Regina police investigating death in North Central
The Regina Police Service has started an investigation after a man was found dead in the North Central neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation refutes claims of forced COVID-19 vaccinations
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
-
UPDATING
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.