'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out

The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.

Police were called to the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E. at 3 p.m. on April 29 for reports of shots fired, and arrived to find one man dead and two other people injured.

On Tuesday, police identified the deceased as 33-year-old James Allan Feeney and confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

'TAKEN FROM US TOO SOON'

In a public statement, Feeney's family said they are "deeply saddened" by the loss, and that the young man was taken from them "too soon."

"We are reaching out to the community to ask for any information that could help the police with their investigation into James Feeney’s murder. If anyone saw or heard anything that could be related to this incident, we urge you to come forward and share what you know," reads the statement.

James Allan Feeney (left) is shown in an updated photo with his brother Chris Feeney (right). (Calgary Police Service handout) "Your assistance could be crucial in bringing justice for James Feeney and closure for our family.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, but we believe that working together can make a difference. If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the police immediately.

"Thank you for your help and support during this challenging time."

'SENSELESS CONFRONTATION'

Police say the two other shooting victims remain in hospital in stable condition, and described the incident as a "senseless confrontation."

“This is a tragic incident," said Staff Sgt. Gregson of the CPS homicide unit.

"We continue to pursue all tips and information from the public and have been working around the clock to hold those involved responsible.”

Family members of 33-year-old James Allan Feeney say they are devastated by the senseless act of violence that took his life. (Calgary Police Service handout) On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E.

Police said they'd continue searching the home on Tuesday as well.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.