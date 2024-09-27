Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade

The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and co-ordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.

Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and Gerhard (George) Janzen were all found guilty by a jury of one count each of mischief over $5,000 in April.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Friday but the lawyer for Van Huigenbos is no longer representing him.

Van Huigenbos needs time to retain new counsel and a sentencing date will now be set Oct. 17.

The three were charged for their roles in a blockade that tied up cross-border traffic between Canada and the United States at Coutts for two weeks in early 2022 in protest of COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

The maximum sentence for public mischief over $5000 is 10 years in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 27, 2024.