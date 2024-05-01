CALGARY
    Demand for lower-priced listings driving up Calgary home prices, sales

    A new home is displayed for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) A new home is displayed for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Calgary real estate prices continued to rise in April, as demand for more affordable, higher-density properties remained high.

    In its monthly real estate update, the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) said supply levels are declining in the city, driven by sales of lower-priced homes.

    “Homes priced below $500,000 have reported a 29 per cent decline. Meanwhile, we are seeing supply growth in homes priced above $700,000,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at CREB.

    “Persistently high interest rates are driving demand toward more affordable products in the market and, at the same time, driving listing growth for higher-priced properties.”

    The benchmark price of a residential property rose to $603,700 for the month of April – up 9.9 per cent year-over-year.

    By property type, the benchmark prices last month were:

    • Detached: $749,000 – up 13.1 per cent year-over-year;
    • Semi-detached: $668,400 – up 12.9 per cent year-over-year;
    • Row: $458,100 – up 20 per cent year-over-year; andApartment: $346,200 – up 17.7 per cent year-over-year.

    Sales in April increased seven per cent compared to 2023, with 2,881 residential units sold. Sales are also up 16 per cent year-over-year, with 9,325 total sales to date in 2024.

    “It’s probably going to be easier for a buyer who’s looking in the upper price ranges, in terms of having some supply choice there, and potentially less pressure on prices than what you might be facing if you’re looking for an affordable product,” Lurie said.

    Sales surging in 2024

    Sales and prices of the more affordable properties, such as apartments and row houses, surged in April.

    “When you have a limited level of supply relative to the sales, this really does drive up prices,” Lurie said.

    “We’ve had some of the stronger (price) gains occurring in the most affordable product types, so row and apartments have both seen a year-over-year gain.”

    Year-to-date, apartment sales are up 24 per cent in Calgary compared to 2023, while the benchmark price is up 18 per cent.

    “Like other property types, year-over-year supply declines are driven by the lower-priced segments of the market, which for apartment condominiums is units priced below $300,000,” CREB said in its report.

    “Overall, persistent sellers’ market conditions in the lower price ranges are driving further price growth.”

    Prices of row houses are 20 per cent higher this year than they were in 2023, and sales have risen 19 per cent.

    CREB noted that “persistently tight” market conditions contributed to price growth for both row houses and semi-detached.

    Sales for semi-detached homes are also high on the year, up 18 per cent, while detached home sales are up nine per cent.

    “Sales gains in the higher price ranges offset the steep decline for homes priced below $600,000, which is related to the lack of listings in the lower price ranges,” CREB said.

