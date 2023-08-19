Demerio Houston's pick-six lifts Blue Bombers over Stampeders 19-18

Defensive back Demerio Houston carried an interception into the end zone as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held off the Calgary Stampeders 19-18. Houston (35) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Willie Jefferson (5) during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal Defensive back Demerio Houston carried an interception into the end zone as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held off the Calgary Stampeders 19-18. Houston (35) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Willie Jefferson (5) during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

