Demerio Houston's pick-six lifts Blue Bombers over Stampeders 19-18
Demerio Houston has a new football for his mantle after his first professional interception for a touchdown was the difference on Friday night.
Houston's 45-yard interception return on the final play of the third quarter gave the Blue Bombers the lead for good as Winnipeg held off the Calgary Stampeders 19-18.
With the Blue Bombers trailing 12-9, Houston stepped in front of Calgary quarterback Jake Maier's pass intended for Marken Michel with Winnipeg kicker Segio Castillo's extra point making it 16-12.
“I just saw the back flare out and from film study, you know if it's flat then it's always going to be a curl coming behind and I just trusted my instincts and jumped in and made a good play and took it to the house,” said Houston, who leads the CFL with seven interceptions. Nobody else has more than four.
After the game, Houston was still tightly clutching the football he made the big play on, saying that it was coming home with him.
Blue Bombers coach Mike O'Shea said it was the pick-me-up his team needed.
"It certainly turned the tide for us. Gave guys a lot of energy on the sidelines, and I think we needed that spark,” O'Shea said. “Well read, great break, sure hands, finish it off in the end zone. Lots to like about that."
Castillo made four field goals in the defence-first victory as Winnipeg (8-2) won its fourth straight.
Blue Bombers' quarterback Dru Brown finished 17-of-27 for 171 yards, starting in place of the injured Zach Collaros.
Maier was 11-of-24 for 190 yards for Calgary (3-7) in addition to the pick to Houston.
Kicker Rene Paredes went six for eight on field goals to provide all the scoring for Calgary. The veteran came into the game with 18 straight field goals made, but missed his third kick of the game to end the streak at 20.
A PLAGUE OF PICKOFFS
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier passes during the first half of CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Sept. 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Maier has been picked off 12 times on the season compared to just eight touchdown passes, which includes none over the past four games.
“It just seems to be one of those years for me. I don't feel like I make a ton of mistakes, but when they do happen, they happen to be pretty tragic,” said Maier. “I keep working my ass off to fix that, and I understand risk and reward on certain plays and certain decisions, so I take full accountability for that. “
After Paredes's 36-yard field goal got Calgary back to within a point at 16-15, back came the Blue Bombers with Castillo nailing his fourth field goal of the night, this one from 42 yards out.
The Stampeders again closed to within three points halfway through the fourth quarter on Parades' sixth field goal of the night. This one was from 33 yards out late in the fourth quarter.
Calgary had a chance to go ahead when Parades lined up for a 50-yard attempt with under two minutes to go, but the attempt came up short.
“I was really proud at the way we came off a short week, playing such a great opponent, that everybody showed up with that sort of commitment level,” said Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson. “But the negative is the confidence isn't there. So until you get confidence, you just don't play with that same swagger.”
Neither team was able to produce an offensive touchdown.
It appeared Maier had a touchdown pass in the third quarter when on a second down, he found a wide open Luther Hakunavanhu at the five-yard line. However, it went off the receiver's hands and fell to the turf, setting up yet another field goal.
“Team loss. Everybody probably has a play they want back,” Dickenson added. “Good teams find ways to make plays, and the teams that aren't winning, they find ways to lose, and we found another way to lose.”
The Hakunavanhu drop came in Calgary's longest drive of the game midway through the third quarter in which after starting at their own 12, they drove down to the Winnipeg 11 with Michel's 45-yard grab being the big play.
Instead, the Stampeders had to settle for an 18-yard field goal, briefly giving Calgary a six-point lead at 12-6.
The score was 6-6 after the first half.
The Stamps were inches away from taking a 9-6 lead late in the second quarter but Paredes's 45-yard attempt hit the right upright. It was his first miss since July 7 at Winnipeg.
UP NEXT — The Stampeders (3-7) head to Toronto on Friday to try and knock off the Argonauts (7-1) for a second time this season.
The Blue Bombers (8-2) return home where they'll play host to Montreal (5-3) on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Sweden on Saturday, his first visit to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, while at home a missile strike in the centre of a northern city killed seven people and wounded scores of others.
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
Federal underfunding of Indigenous housing leads to years-long wait-lists, frustration
Canada's housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. But in some Indigenous communities, inadequate housing is nothing new.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires
Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wildfires. Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.
Edmonton
-
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Sweden on Saturday, his first visit to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, while at home a missile strike in the centre of a northern city killed seven people and wounded scores of others.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
N.S. health officials unable to determine source of legionnaires' disease outbreak
Nova Scotia health officials say they have been unable to determine the source of bacteria that caused a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau ends Tofino vacation, will visit wildfire evacuation centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his family vacation in Tofino, B.C., on Friday. He was expected to fly to Edmonton where he was scheduled to visit a wildfire evacuation centre that has been set up for those fleeing the raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Victoria community garden becomes permanent fixture in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry
A Victoria community garden born during the COVID-19 pandemic has not only doubled in size, it’s been declared a new permanent fixture in James Bay – garnering calls to action from others to do the same.
Toronto
-
Canada's rudest and most polite cities are located in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
New TTC chair doesn't anticipate Scarborough RT returning to service following derailment
Toronto residents may have seen the last of the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT), according to the newly appointed chair of the TTC board.
-
Pedestrian in trauma centre after overnight hit-and-run in Mississauga
A pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre following an overnight hit-and-run in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Hepatitis A warning for dozens of guests of Montreal hostel
Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way, near Leitrim Road, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Severe summer storms impacting some crops in the Ottawa area, but corn is thriving
This summer wave of heavy rain, hail, tornadoes and smoky air has left its mark on farm fields in the Ottawa area, causing some to turn into swamps.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo's fall schedule includes increased bus service along LRT lines
OC Transpo will increase bus service along the Confederation Line and Trillium Line this fall, to keep passengers moving during maintenance and construction work along Ottawa's two rail transit lines.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
-
'It was time': Popular butcher shop in Brantford, Ont., closes its doors after 70 years of operation
A family-owned butcher shop in Brantford has closed its doors after 70 years of operation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple witnesses Hawaii wildfire
A Saskatoon couple spent more than 40 hours on the side of a road in Hawaii as a deadly wildfire raged in the distance.
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
Saskatoon garden club focused on urban biodiversity hits 101 members
A growing group of gardeners in Saskatoon are helping promote urban biodiversity one garden at a time.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Water levels still high at Nellie Lake
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
Winnipeg
-
Man with Manitoba connection identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A man believed to be connected to Manitoba has been identified as the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
-
The increase in strike actions in Manitoba
Manitoba's Liquor Mart strike continues to drag on, with customers scrambling to find their favourite drinks at just a handful of stores open across the province.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
Regina
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
City manager can't say how long fence around Regina City Hall will remain up
A fence around Regina City Hall that was put up after a homeless encampment was taken down in July will remain up indefinitely, according to the City of Regina.
-
IN PICTURES: 5 most expensive homes in Regina
For those looking for a luxury home in the Queen City there are some top options. Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in Regina.