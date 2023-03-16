Derek Reimer arrested at Signal Hill library event

A well-known Calgary protester was arrested again.

Derek Reimer was arrested after showing up outside Signal Hill Library Wednesday. The venue was hosting an event featuring drag performers reading stories to children.

Last week, Reimer was charged with mischief and causing a disturbance after an incident at Seton Library in southeast Calgary.

He was granted bail, but refused to agree to the conditions requiring him to stay away from members of the LGBTQ+ community and related events.