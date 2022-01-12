Design a doghouse for a robot puppy: TELUS Spark launches new competition

Officials with TELUS Spark are inviting youth to help design a doghouse for the centre's robotic dog.

The robo-pup, named Flint, was adopted from robotics company Boston Dynamics but needs a new house.

On Wednesday, TELUS Spark launched the 'Flint Dream Doghouse Design Competition,' which is open for anyone under 18.

Guests to TELUS Spark can sign up for 30-minute time slots in which they can use the centre's laptops to design the doghouse in Minecraft: Education Edition.

Pictures of the design can then be submitted to staff, who will vote on the winner.

The winning digital design will be turned into a permanent physical home for Flint that will sit inside the science centre.

The winner will also receive a one-hour private “driving lesson” with Flint and an annual TELUS Spark family membership valued at $268. Flint the robo-pup. (TELUS Spark)

The competition wraps up on Feb. 28.

For more information you can visit TELUS Spark's website.