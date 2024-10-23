Design selected for Bow River's riverwalk in southwest Calgary

The City of Calgary says work is moving ahead on a new public space along the Bow River with details of the project's design being released on Wednesday.

The concept came from the city's first public realm design competition that consisted of an international call for ideas.

The winning design is called Exchange – Realizing Riverwalk West.

"It's a nice marriage of traditional and contemporary," said Jared Tailfeathers, historian and Indigenous consultant with the project.

"There will be some revitalized nature walk sites and river art with natural elements. So that calls back to some traditional methods of making. There's going to be lots of markers of points where it was really important, and there will be some public art to go along with that."

The new design will bring extended boardwalks and new trails all meant to change the way residents interact with the Bow River.

"The design really is a curated experience as you move from east to west or west to east," said Greg Stewart, part of the design team and partner with local architecture firm Ground Cubed.

"In some cases, we're taking you right down to the water, experiencing it. You're in it. In others, it's a very light and sensitive approach to the ecosystem, where you're up on an elevated boardwalk with the ability to bird watch and be immersed in nature."

In addition to the new pathway system, the riverwalk will also include areas for ceremonies and events as well as a municipal pool.

"Calgary's first municipal pool was in where Contemporary Calgary sits now. So, we wanted to bring back a municipal pool in a way that you could experience water in the river throughout the year, day and night," Stewart said.

The riverwalk will also "reclaim park space," which is an important concept with so many office towers being redeveloped into residential buildings.

"We're seeing a lot of conversions of office buildings into residential buildings, but it's never going to be a neighbourhood unless people have a place to come, gather and enjoy each other," said Michael Zabinski, principal and co-founder of HEREBY architecture, another partner on the project.

"That's what this project's going to do."

The schematic design is now being refined before construction begins and a full concept will be shared with Calgarians in early 2025.