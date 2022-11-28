Design work underway for Canmore's new emergency department

Work on revitalizing emergency services for residents in Canmore has shifted to a new phase, Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Monday.

Officials say Edmonton-based ACI Architects has been chosen to lead the next step in the plan for the Canmore General Hospital's new emergency department.

A $4.4 million project – funded by the provincial government, AHS and the Canmore and Area Health Foundation – is expected to improve patient flow, create new private treatment spaces and meet current public health protocol.

It's an example of how multiple agencies can work together effectively, the government says.

"I thank the foundation and its donors for their commitment and generosity in supporting health-care delivery for Canmore," said Health Minister Jason Copping in a statement, adding that half of the required funds were raised by the health foundation's multiple initiatives.

The hospital's new emergency room will include:

A new private family quiet room and triage space;

An ambulatory care area;

New nurse stations and a new registration desk, enabling better flow and line of sight to patients;

Modernized gyne treatment room and nutrition station;

A medication room; and

A barrier-free washroom for patient use.

Officials say an existing waiting room and eye clinic will be moved out of the emergency room to create new space.

AHS says the project is important to Albertans, particularly the 14,500 people who use Canmore's emergency department each year.

"The Canmore General Hospital plays an important role in the well-being of this community," said interim AHS president Mauro Chies.

"It is vital we keep our health-care infrastructure current, and projects like this ensure our patients receive quality care in the best environments."

Once the design work is finished, construction will be done in phases, with an estimated completion date in 2024.